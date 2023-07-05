CoreCivic Wins Award as Top Tennessee Workplace

By CN Staff

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.—CoreCivic has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Tennessean Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“We are extremely proud of our Top Workplace designation,” said Damon Hininger, CoreCivic President & CEO. “This award reflects our culture as an organization made up of mission-driven employees committed to keeping our communities safe and helping those in our care on the road to reentry.”

The Top Workplaces award is based entirely on employee feedback. Nearly 300 CoreCivic employees in the Middle Tennessee region participated in the survey. CoreCivic is one of just 117 companies to make the 2023 list. All winners were announced by the Tennessean on June 25, 2023.

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company that provides a broad range of solutions through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Tbey are the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities.