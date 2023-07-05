Volusia County’s search for a new corrections director led all the way from Florida to Butler County, Pa.

In mid-June, the Volusia County Council approved the appointment of Joseph DeMore, a 22-year veteran of corrections management, to director of the county’s Division of Corrections.

DeMore served as warden of Butler County Prison for the past eight years and previously worked as deputy warden with the Allegheny County Bureau of Corrections in Pittsburgh. He’s a certified jail manager through the American Jail Association and a certified corrections executive through the American Correctional Association. He’s also the current president of the Pennsylvania Prison’s Warden Association and was named Pennsylvania Warden of the Year in 2022.

In his new position, he will oversee the Volusia County Correctional Facility and the Volusia County Branch Jail, which have nearly 300 sworn officers who supervise an average daily population of 1,350 inmates.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Volusia County Corrections Division and all the great employees working here,” DeMore said. “My plan is to take my time to evaluate and assess the jail operations, which includes programs offered to the inmate population. Some of the early focus will be analyzing the staffing model, training, learning the department culture, and reviewing and updating our policies to ensure what we are doing falls in line with nationwide best practices. Most importantly, I want to engage and listen to input from all the staff members working on the front line. I am really looking forward to working with the team in place.”

DeMore’s first day on the job will be July 31.