Balfour Beatty Tabbed for Delivery of New Georgia State Prison

By CN Staff

ATLANTA—Balfour Beatty has been awarded to deliver a new state prison in Georgia valued at approximately $320 million on behalf of Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission (GSFIC), in association with Georgia Building Authority (GBA) and the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC).

The modern facility will support GDC’s operations in providing a highly efficient, state-owned and operated prison system that meets the evolving needs of correctional services for decades to come. The facility will support services for 3,000 inmates including housing, administration, programming, general and vocational education, medical, intake and more.

Balfour Beatty will be the construction manager at risk and will engage early in programming and design of the new prison providing collaborative preconstruction and constructability services throughout the design phase.

Design and preconstruction services will start immediately with the construction contract anticipated in Q4 2023.