Shawn Gillis was named warden at Wheeler Correctional Facility, located in Alamo, Ga., in June 2023. He had served as warden at Adams County Correctional Center, in Natchez, Miss., since November 2018. Gillis joined CoreCivic in 1999 as a correctional officer at Wheeler, where he held a variety of roles, including senior correctional officer, assistant shift supervisor, shift supervisor, unit manager, programs manager, chief of security and chief unit management. Prior to joining CoreCivic, Gillis worked as a correctional officer at the Georgia Department of Corrections. He served for five years in the U.S. Army.