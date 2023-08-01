Combatting Drone Contraband Drops

By SkySafe Staff

In recent years, the use of drones to deliver contraband to prisons has become a serious concern. A U.S. Department of Justice report found that, on average, illegal UAV drops increase by 50% or more annually – a rate that continues to worsen. These illegal drops create a significant risk to the safety of inmates, staff members, and surrounding communities. From drug deliveries to weapon drops, these unmanned aerial vehicles have proven innovative yet sinister means for criminals to infiltrate secure facilities. To combat this escalating issue, prison officials have turned to cutting-edge drone tracking technology and critical data insights to detect, protect, and resolve dangerous drone threats.

Prisons are moving away from antiquated systems and embracing modern technology to thwart illegal drone activity. SkySafe uses advanced radio technology, reverse engineering, and deep threat analysis to detect drone activity efficiently and effectively within a compromised airspace. This level of complexity enables prisons to continuously monitor a drone’s flight path and origin, providing critical data insights into the drone’s operation and aiding in preventing future threats from the same source.

SkySafe’s sensors can tap into real-time drone data, enabling prisons to identify operators and monitor their locations from takeoff to landing. This data-enabled awareness is vital in understanding the potential intentions behind drone operations and preventing further airspace intrusions. Moreover, a cloud-enabled drone tracking network offers remote support, allowing prison staff to focus on their core responsibilities while the network actively monitors the airspace above the facility. Through this dashboard-based monitoring, prisons can receive automated alerts whenever suspicious drone activity is detected, ensuring immediate action can be taken to neutralize potential threats.

While drones operated by criminal enterprises have presented significant challenges for prisons, these unmanned vehicles can also be used for good under appropriate guidance. Many local police departments utilize drones for search and rescue operations, on-site surveying during emergencies, and crowd monitoring. Prison officials can employ similar tactics for crowd monitoring and lockdown situations, enhancing inmates’ and staff members’ security and safety.

Implementing drone defense management strategies becomes crucial as many prison systems face a mass exodus of employees, challenging hiring and retaining correctional officers. The staff shortage and increasing prison populations severely threaten security within the facilities. By implementing effective drone tracking and monitoring solutions, prisons can secure airspace while utilizing data insights to identify and prosecute those involved in drone contraband deliveries.

Technology has played a pivotal role in enhancing the capabilities of prison authorities and law enforcement agencies in tackling drone threats. As advancements in drone data and analytics continue, prisons will benefit from enhanced visibility into the origin of a potential airspace incursion and the ability to view historic flight paths. These benefits will better equip prisons to combat the criminal misuse or negligent use of UAVs. With the power of technology, prisons can maintain secure airspace, protect their facilities, and safeguard the surrounding communities from the hazardous and sometimes fatal consequences of drone-delivered contraband. To learn more, visit www.skysafe.io.