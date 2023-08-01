Cool Boss™, a division of BendPak, expands its product lineup beyond evaporative coolers with the new Tempest and Windstorm series of high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) industrial overhead fans. These powerful, efficient fans are designed to deliver optimized temperatures in large interior spaces while drastically reducing energy costs.

In commercial or industrial buildings, Cool Boss overhead fans create a more comfortable environment while maintaining low energy consumption. Running the fans counterclockwise in the summer provides the expected cooling effect. But it doesn’t stop there. In the winter, running the fans clockwise mixes heated air rising from below with cooler air sinking from above to provide an optimum temperature without running heaters as often – resulting in up to 30 percent energy savings.

To really cool things off, a Tempest or Windstorm fan combined with a Cool Boss evaporative air cooler offers maximum performance. Unlike traditional air conditioning systems that circulate the same air, evaporative air coolers send a steady stream of chilled, fresh air into a space. Combine that with the added draft created by an HVLS fan that moves hot air away from the skin, and worker comfort is increased while money is saved.

