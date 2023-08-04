Protective Equipment Detector

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., a leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), has announced a new analytic to their growing AI-based asset library. This new AI analytic detects the presence, and non-presence of personal protective equipment (PPE).

This new advanced AI feature will be available for activation upon request on all RAD security device platforms including ROSS™, RAD’s software-based video management application. PPE detection functionality will be included at no additional charge for ROSA and RIO™ deployments.

