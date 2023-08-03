Governor Jim Pillen recently announced Rob Jeffreys as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

“Rob is a visionary and nationally recognized leader in corrections with a long track record of success,” said Governor Pillen. “I respect his many years in public service and his expertise in this field. Director Jeffreys will be a great asset to the department and the state as we look toward replacing the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary and creating pathways back to the community for our inmate population.”

Jeffreys previously served as the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections and spent 24 years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, with most of those years spent in correctional management. From 2011-2019, he worked at the National Institute of Corrections as a National Criminal Justice Consultant. Jeffreys has over 25 years of experience in criminal justice and corrections serving in a variety of roles, including: corrections chief of staff, director, warden, deputy warden, and program coordinator. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Marshall University.