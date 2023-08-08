Caddell Continues Ongoing Growth with New Phoenix Office

By CN Staff

PHOENIX—Caddell Construction recently announced the hiring of industry veteran Brian Sheehan as head of the company’s new Phoenix office, marking the latest chapter in Caddell’s ongoing national expansion.

Sheehan will assume the role of Construction Executive and joins the company after spending the last six years in the public sector as design and construction division manager for Maricopa County. Caddell’s Phoenix office will serve as the operating hub for the U.S. Western region, which currently encompasses more than eight million square feet of active project work ($2 billion) spread across four states. The company is presently working on or pursuing projects in multiple markets, including aviation, logistics, speculative and build-to-suit industrial, data centers, K-12, higher education, and state and local government.

Over the last six years, Sheehan earned a reputation as a fast-riser and proven problem solver while managing an annual budget of $250 million across nearly 300 properties for one of America’s fastest growing counties. Despite ongoing challenges with material shortages and pricing volatility, Sheehan successfully guided numerous capital projects across the finish line by quickly adapting to rapidly changing market conditions while leveraging his relationships across the community. Some of his notable achievements at Maricopa County included leading a $75 million renovation of the downtown Maricopa County Administration Building, a 109,000-square-foot new building expansion for the Southeast Regional Justice Center in Mesa, and a $100 million adaptive reuse of the abandoned jail on Madison Street in downtown Phoenix, which was repurposed into office space that now houses more than 900 employees working for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The opening of the Phoenix office coincides with a surge of new growth at Caddell, with the company generating more than $2.75 billion in project revenue across its entire portfolio since the beginning of 2020. Significant growth has occurred within Caddell’s logistics and manufacturing markets over that time, and Caddell has emerged as a key industry leader nationwide poised to capitalize on local pent-up demand. According to a recent report from Cushman & Wakefield, Phoenix’s industrial market ranks second nationally in construction activity, with 47.5 million square feet of projects currently underway. More than 81 million square feet of new industrial product has delivered over the last five years.

Projects in Caddell’s Western region portfolio include construction of a 2.5 million-square-foot fully automated distribution center in Metro Dallas, multiple terminal renovations at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, construction of a new courthouse in El Paso, as well as retail, office, and mission-critical facilities in Albuquerque, and multiple infrastructure projects for the U.S. government in California and Arizona.

A graduate of the University of Florida and a LEED Accredited Professional, Sheehan began his construction career in the early 2000s and worked for a variety of general contractors before relocating to Phoenix in 2017. “My family and I fell in love with this area immediately, and we are excited to continue contributing to the economy and community in this new role,” he said. Sheehan has partnered on community goodwill initiatives with groups such as Ronald McDonald House and Rebuilding Together, and was also previously involved with the University of Florida’s Building Construction Alumni Association.