Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced the appointment of David Hackworth, Moseley Architects’ director of strategic justice planning and development, to a four-year term on the state Board of Local and Regional Jails.

Purpose

The board establishes standards and guidelines to ensure the health, safety and welfare of staff and offenders in jails across the state. Composed of nine members, the board is committed to operational and fiscal oversight, regulatory governance, public outreach, review of inmate deaths and health care minimum standards.

Qualifications

David earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Bluefield College and a Master of Science in management from Liberty University. He completed the 108th session of the Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officers Course at the University of Louisville.

He is a Certified Jail Manager (CJM) with the American Jail Association and a Certified Correctional Health Professional (CCHP) with the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

David’s career in law enforcement spanned more than three decades. Following an internship with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office in Chesapeake, Va., David was hired as deputy sheriff in 1988. He continued to advance for the following 26 years, ultimately serving as chief deputy, lieutenant colonel, from 2014 to 2018.

He retired as superintendent, colonel, from the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth, Va., in 2020.

From 2020 to 2022, David worked as director of partner services at Wellpath, a Tennessee-based company that provides healthcare services for local, state and federal institutions.

David joined Moseley Architects as director of strategic justice planning and development in 2022. He guides teams that assess needs, conduct studies and provide full design services for construction and renovation projects. He also teaches courses in criminal justice and in administration of justice at Regent University.