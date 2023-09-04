Pellerin Milnor’s 30022VRJ 60 lb (27 kg) rigid mount washer-extractor offers unsurpassed wash quality through thoughtful design and easy-to-use controls. The machine features a superior cylinder for enhanced Mechanical Action Factor, tapered roller bearings for proper basket alignment, and an industrial frame for maximum durability. The E-P Plus® controller can store up to 30 formulas and features temperature control, programmable cool down, and overnight bath soak. The 30022VRJ also features Milnor’s exclusive RinSave® water saver software which reduces up to two rinse steps, saving water, energy and time without compromising wash and rinse quality.

