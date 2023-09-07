Metrasens Unveils New Website, Updates Brand

By CN Staff

NAPERVILLE, Ill.—Metrasens, a leading provider of advanced detection technology that seeks to exceed industry standards, has just rolled out a brand-new web platform in addition to taking a fresh approach with its brand identity.

“We are thrilled to share an exciting milestone on our company journey with you today,” the company announced in a September 1 statement. “It is our pleasure to unveil the all-new Metrasens website along with our refreshed corporate brand identity. At Metrasens, innovation has always been our driving force, propelling us to continually redefine industry norms. Our revamped website and brand identity encapsulates our commitment to progress, embracing the technological advancements that define us as a leading provider of advanced detection technologies.

“We invite you to explore our new website, which now hosts a wealth of invaluable educational resources and guides. Additionally, if you haven’t already, we encourage you to connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook for the latest updates on Metrasens news. Along with our customers, Metrasens clears the way for people to live, work, and thrive. Your experience with the new Metrasens awaits, and we can’t wait for you to dive in.”

Among the firm’s detection solutions is Metrasens Ultra, an advanced, efficient, and flexible threat detection system that is versatile enough to implement in a wide variety of places and spaces.

The new website can be found at www.metrasens.com.