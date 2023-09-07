Ladders with Visual Safety System

Werner, a leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, has announced the introduction of an entirely new visual safety system across their product line, including Werner Step Ladders, LEANSAFE Ladders, Extension Ladders, and Podium ladders. Werner products are used on jobsites by professionals who rely on the company’s ladder innovations and accessories while working at height. The new design enhancements, rolling out now and through 2024, provide simple on-product safety cues that make it easier to choose the right ladder, use it correctly and communicate the importance of safety to everyone on the work site.

