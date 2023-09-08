VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, today announced the appointment of Leo Bull as its new U.S.-based Executive Vice President of Sales for North America. Bringing 29 years of experience to the role, Bull will support VuWall’s strong presence and growth in the region.

Bull is a well-respected industry professional, having served in sales leadership positions at Mitsubishi Electronics, Fujitsu, Zenith, LG Electronics, and as VP of Sales of Avocent’s pro AV and broadcast markets in North and South America. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas and Global Accounts at Haivision, for the last twelve years. Bull’s experience in building and managing sales teams, and developing a solid reseller channel in the pro AV market, is an invaluable asset to VuWall.

“VuWall’s growth in the visualization industry is due to their great talent and innovative technology,” said Bull. “They are laser-focused on the control room market and have an excellent track record of understanding exactly where this market is heading and developing solutions that address their customers’ needs. I am both honored and excited to be part of such an incredible team and am eagerly looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to VuWall’s ongoing growth.”