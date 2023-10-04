CGL Appoints Joe Lee as Chief Operating Officer

By CN Staff

MIAMI—CGL Companies (CGL) has just announced that Joe E. Lee, PE has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). Lee is an accomplished business leader with a track record of success in operations, strategy, and management. Prior to becoming COO, Lee served as Chief Executive Officer of CGL Facility Management, the firm’s facility maintenance division.

As COO, Lee will be responsible for overseeing CGL’s day-to-day operations, driving growth, and enhancing overall business strategy. He will continue to work closely with the CGL executive team to ensure the continued delivery of exceptional services and value to CGL’s customers and stakeholders, with a renewed focus and dedication to supporting the growth of staff and processes across all service lines.

“Joe is known for his ability to build high-performing teams, drive operational efficiencies, and deliver results that exceed expectations,” said CGL CEO Eli Gage. “As our new Chief of Operations, we are confident that his leadership, expertise, and passion will help us achieve even greater success in the years ahead.”

Well-known to the industry, Lee has more than 40 years of experience in justice facility management and maintenance. His career at CGL began in 2002 with the merger of his company, Lee Design & Management, and Carter Goble Associates. Lee’s unique understanding of justice facility operations, combined with his in-depth knowledge of justice building engineering, inspired him to give more attention to the long-term maintenance requirements of the facility type. He developed the first contracted maintenance delivery system specifically designed for implementation in justice facilities.

Lee is a member of several notable professional and industry organizations, including: the Project Management Institute (PMI), the American Correctional Association (ACA), the American Jail Association (AJA), the National Association of State Facilities Administration (NASFA), and the International Facility Management Association (IFMA), among others.