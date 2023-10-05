Custom Stainless Enclosures, Inc., innovator and leader in the industry with the highest washdown standards for electrical enclosures, highlights its 4Xxtreme® Double Seal Enclosures for extreme indoor and outdoor environments. The 4Xxtreme® Enclosures feature patented Double Seal and Double Stud® Mounting Technology, an ultra-clean free-draining design, an award-winning “Single Hygienic Quarter Turn Door Design,” and a field replaceable blue gasket system, resulting in a revolutionary enclosure that leads the industry in the lowest overall cost of ownership.

4Xxtreme® Double Seal Enclosures are UL Type: 4X rated, with additional ratings of IP66 & IP69K. Custom Stainless Enclosures is the first company in North America to Manufacture IP69K (High Pressure Wash-Down) rated enclosures. All Custom Stainless Enclosures’ washdown ratings have been 3rd party tested and verified by UL.

The 4Xxtreme® Double Seal technology offers multiple layers of protection. The outer seal rejects 99.9999% of water, so the inner seal never sees any water pressure. Any water that does get through the outer seal is minimal and easily passes through the weep holes in the bottom of the enclosure door, ensuring there’s never water build-up between the two seals.

