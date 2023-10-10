Inmate Communications Firm Grows Presence in Missouri

By CN Staff

WARSAW, Mo.—HomeWAV, a leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, has announced its recent partnership with Benton County Jail in Warsaw. The collaboration brings advanced communication services to the facility, aiming to address the challenges faced by the county’s previous provider while enhancing safety and security for inmates and facility staff.

After evaluating various providers, the Benton County Jail, a facility with a maximum capacity of 100 beds, selected HomeWAV for its comprehensive offerings to upgrade its inmate communications system, including voice calls, video visitation, messaging, and tablets.

The facility completed installation of HomeWAV’s technology on July 28, with 11 HomePAS™ (Protected Access System) kiosks and 115 ComPAS™ (Portable Access System) tablets throughout the facility. This deployment allows inmates to stay connected with their loved ones and access essential communication services efficiently.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, “Our goal is to provide for the safety and security of our detainees while providing them with the limited amenities they are entitled to. HomeWAV had the best offerings to assist us in meeting this goal.”

HomeWAV has gained prominence in the Missouri market, with Benton County Jail being the 17th facility to benefit from its all-in-one solution. The company’s dedication to outstanding customer service and robust product portfolio has positioned it as a trusted partner for correctional facilities across the country seeking to modernize their inmate communication and technology.

Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has provides simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country.