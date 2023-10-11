ModCorr LLC recently announced the addition of David Deason as Vice President of Preconstruction. Deason brings over 38 years of experience along with an impressive track record of projects spanning courthouses, detention, correctional, healthcare, educational, commercial, and industrial facilities. Formerly an Executive VP at a prominent detention and security equipment contractor, he brings comprehensive knowledge of security systems to ModCorr. Deason’s former ownership of a commercial door/hardware company along with his extensive experience in project management, from setup to closeout, underscores his capabilities. As VP of Preconstruction, his insights promise to drive ModCorr to new heights in correctional construction.