Automatic Identification Application

i-PRO Co. Ltd., a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, has released the latest version of its popular Active Guard application that adds support for Vaxtor automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) and make, model, color (MMC) vehicle identification. The Vaxtor software has been tuned to run efficiently on the edge when installed within i-PRO AI-enabled cameras, providing the same level of performance normally associated with high-end PC processor architectures. i-PRO Active Guard v1.7 seamlessly delivers ALPR and MMC data, together with any other AI-based attributes, into popular video management systems (VMSs), providing a single, unified experience for operators.

With Active Guard, the i-PRO data-driven forensic search and alert platform, security officers no longer need to spend time looking at multiple screens for persons or vehicles of interest or watch hours of recorded video to search for important events. Operators can register specific characteristics in their watch lists (e.g., red Toyota Hilux), and the VMS will send a real-time alarm whenever a match is identified, a feature that is unique to i-PRO. This enhances real-time situational awareness and enables proactive security. The same process can be set up for fast data mining of events during forensic investigations. With its high recognition rates, the solution is ideal for a range of applications, including city surveillance, parking, access control, security, law enforcement and intelligent transportation systems.

