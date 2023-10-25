North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named David Cassady as the new warden of Caswell Correctional Center. Cassady had served as the associate warden for custody at the prison since 2018.

“Warden Cassady has worked at Caswell Correctional for nearly 30 years. He knows the facility inside and out,” Ishee said. “He brings strong leadership to the warden’s position and an innate understanding of the way corrections demands both firmness and compassion. He will communicate his high expectations for staff and offenders alike, and he will ensure everyone has what they need to meet them.”

In his new position, Cassady is responsible for all operations at Caswell Correctional, a medium-custody facility for male offenders near Yanceyville. Caswell offers work assignments inside and outside the facility and rehabilitative programming such as educational and vocational skills courses through Piedmont Community College..

A 29-year corrections veteran, Cassady began his career in 1994 as a correctional officer at Caswell. He advanced through the ranks as a sergeant and lieutenant before being named associate warden in 2018.

Cassady holds an advanced certificate in criminal justice from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education & Training Standards Commission. He is an active member of the American Correctional Association and the State Employees Association of North Carolina.