North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Michael Parsons to be the new warden of Scotland Correctional Institution.

“Warden Parsons brings to the position more than 20 years of experience in corrections, from the ground up and across the spectrum of operations,” Ishee said. “His strong leadership skills and his high expectations for staff and offenders alike will ensure that Scotland Correctional remains a safe and secure facility while preparing its offender population for eventual re-entry into the community.”

As warden, Parsons will be in charge of all operations at Scotland Correctional Institution in Laurinburg, which houses approximately 1,700 offenders of all three custody levels: minimum, medium and close. The facility offers rehabilitative educational and vocational opportunities, including a Correction Enterprises shop that transcribes books into Braille and a sewing plant that produces uniforms for employees and offenders.

Parsons began his career in 2001 as a correctional officer at Southern Correctional Institution, advancing through the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant and captain. In 2020 he was promoted to associate warden for custody and operations at Southern, and in 2022 to warden of Randolph Correctional.

His wide experience includes service with the Prisons Emergency Response Team, the Drug Interdiction Team and intelligence operations. He has been an instructor in taser, pepper spray, security risk groups and the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act. He has completed PEAK Performance training, New Wardens training from the National Institute of Corrections and holds an Advanced Training Certificate from the N.C. Criminal Justice and Training Commission.