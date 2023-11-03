High-Tech Security Solutions

i-PRO Americas Inc. recently demonstrated its latest range of security solutions for law enforcement professionals at IACP 2023. i-PRO’s comprehensive portfolio of public safety and law enforcement solutions includes body-worn cameras, in-vehicle video systems, interview room video solutions, as well as on-premises and cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions.

Body-worn camera solutions

i-PRO’s BWC4000 body-worn camera features a unique 12-hour field-swappable battery, providing law enforcement and security officers with extended camera operation without having to deal with cumbersome charging cables. Officers can quickly tag videos with essential metadata using an easy-to-use LCD menu. Options such as automated activation in response to specific events such as drawing a weapon guarantee that important video evidence is available every time.

In-Car Video System

i-PRO’s in-car video (ICV) system, the ICV4000, takes in-car video technology into the future with a powerful video processing unit (VPU4000), wireless networking, enhanced security features, and improved image quality. The system employs MPEG-4 recording, eliminating the need for proprietary media formats to provide a more streamlined approach for reviewing and sharing video. The ICV4000 can utilize 4G/5G connectivity from a mobile router or the squad MDT (Mobile Data Terminal) for evidence uploads and live streaming.

Panoramic front cameras for police vehicles

The WV-VCF41P 4K Panoramic Front Camera for police vehicles is a component of i-PRO’s powerful in-car video (ICV) system, the camera is ideal for law enforcement agencies seeking wide-angle coverage and high-resolution capture of video evidence from the vehicle.

Unified digital evidence management

i-PRO’s in-car video system and law enforcement cameras enable officers to easily upload video evidence into the CloUDE digital evidence management system (powered by Genetec Clearance) using either Wi-Fi, a mobile router, or a mobile data terminal with cellular connection. CloUDE allows officers and investigators to store, manage, review, and share evidence from their in-vehicle or body-worn cameras efficiently and easily from within a single application.

i-Pro