The National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) has welcomed LaToya Duckworth, MHA, BSN, CCHP, to its multidisciplinary board of representatives.

Duckworth is the newly appointed board liaison for the American Nurses Association. She is the nurse administrator for the Kansas Department of Corrections where she assures health care compliance through contract monitoring and serves as risk coordinator. Previously she was assistant division director for medical services with the Missouri Department of Corrections. She replaces Mary Muse, MSN, RN, CCHP-RN, CCHP-A, who represented the ANA for 10 years.

“Correctional nurses make up a large percentage of nursing professionals but are often the most overlooked,” said Duckworth. “In line with the mission and vision of NCCHC, I seek to improve the quality of health care in jails, prisons, and juvenile facilities through uplifting correctional health care professionals. I am committed to raising awareness and creating positive change for the correctional nursing field.”