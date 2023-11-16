NCCHC recently welcomed Andrea Knittel, MD, PhD, to its multidisciplinary board of representatives.

Knittel, the new board liaison for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, is associate professor in the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. As medical director for Incarcerated Women’s Health, she coordinates obstetric and gynecologic services offered to incarcerated women through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. She also directs the department’s reproductive health fellowship and has published extensively on women’s health issues in incarceration. Dr. Knittel replaces Carolyn Sufrin, MD, PhD, CCHP, who represented ACOG for 10 years.

“I am a general obstetrician/gynecologist with over a decade of experience providing reproductive health care in jails and prisons,” she said. “I look forward to contributing my expertise to advance NCCHC’s mission with a particular focus on ensuring access to high-quality obstetric and gynecologic care across the life course.”