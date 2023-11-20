Corrections Center in Minnesota Tabs Wellpath for Healthcare Provision

By CN Staff

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Wellpath, a leader in providing medical healthcare to vulnerable patients in challenging clinical environments, announced in early November it was selected by Beltrami County in Bemidji to provide comprehensive medical and mental healthcare to the patients at the Beltrami Adult Corrections Center under a three-year contract.

“We are excited to partner with Wellpath. Their best practices include transparent communications, community partnerships, and clinical innovations that will enhance the care we provide to our inmates,” said Sheriff Jason Riggs.

“Wellpath is excited about this new opportunity, which is grounded in our legacy and mission to provide compassionate healthcare to every individual,” said Vice President of Partnership Development Laura Busbin. “At Wellpath, we take pride in providing hope and healing by improving health and transforming the lives of our patients.”

“We have built our partnerships on a solid foundation of excellence and transparency in all we do,” said Chief Development Officer Zela Guirola. “We will collaborate with Sheriff Riggs, County Officials and their staff to create a highly responsive medical program that will be the pride of Minnesota.”

“We are proud of our new partnership with the Beltrami County” said Synthia Peterson, Regional Vice President of Operations. “We will provide the care that patients and the sheriff expect and deserve. We will put our mantra on display for all to see and follow: Always Do The Right Thing.”

With more than 15,000 clinicians and professionals in 37 states across the U.S. and Australia, Wellpath provides medical and mental healthcare services to over 300,000 patients daily in more than 550 facilities, including prisons, jails, state hospitals, forensic treatment, civil commitment centers, and community-based services.