NCCHC Resources, Inc., the consulting subsidiary of the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, has named Jim Martin, MPSA, CCHP, to its Board of Directors.

Martin is chief operating officer for Physician Correctional USA, a subsidiary of Physician HMO Inc., the health care provider for the Puerto Rico Department of Corrections system. Before joining Physician Correctional USA, Martin was vice president of program development for NCCHC. He also worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years, serving as a lieutenant and assistant jail commander with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in southern Indiana.

“When I took the oath to serve and protect the citizens of Vanderburgh County and the State of Indiana as a Sheriff’s Deputy in 1992, I would have never dreamed that my career would include the National Commission on Correctional Health Care,” Martin said. “Now, after crisscrossing the United States and its territories, I have a deep appreciation for the needs of our facilities and the benefits of NCCHC and NCCHC Resources. I bring these experiences to the Board of Directors for continued growth in the field.”