GRW, an engineering, architectural, and geospatial design firm, announces the appointment of Chris Hammer as its new president and chief operating officer.

He brings more than 30 years of experience to his new position, including most recently serving as Vice President and Regional Director for AECOM’s water resources team with clients across the southeast United States, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and West Virginia. During his approximately 10-year tenure with the global infrastructure firm, he built solid relationships and managed successful projects for major utilities in the region. Hammer is a professional engineer (KY, TN, OH, SC, AL & FL) who graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in civil engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Florida State University.

Having previously worked at GRW from 1993 to 2004, Hammer’s return reflects the value he places on the firm’s culture of technical excellence and the opportunity to contribute to its continued growth.

“We are excited to welcome Chris back to GRW,” said Ben Fister, GRW CEO. “It’s especially exciting to see him step into this position. We’re looking forward to re-introducing Chris to our clients who will value his knowledge and leadership, and he’ll be an excellent resource for our internal staff as well.”

Founded in 1964, GRW is an engineering, architecture and geospatial services design consulting firm with more than 180 professionals.