Virginia DOC Expands Virtual Visitation at Pair of Facilities

By CN Staff

RICHMOND, Va.—The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and partners Viapath and Assisting Families of Inmates (AFOI) are expanding virtual visitation at two Department facilities.

Green Rock Correctional Center and River North Correctional Center’s virtual visitation officially expanded on December 13.

Every living area at the two facilities will be equipped with virtual visitation equipment, allowing inmates to conduct visits from their own living areas.

To accommodate the expansion of services, new operating hours for virtual visits will be in place. Hours of operation for the general population will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends. Any previously scheduled visit outside of those hours will need to be rescheduled once the new hours are in effect.

Additionally, if two inmates in the same living area are scheduled for a visit at the same date and time, one visit will remain in the schedule and the other will be canceled at random. For the canceled visit, the visitor can reschedule using the Visitation Scheduler.

Video visitation will not be operational when the facilities are operating on a lockdown status.

“This is a very exciting development for both Green Rock and River North,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Visitation is a very important piece of the re-entry process and adding more virtual visitation capabilities for these facilities is a great step for the inmates at these facilities, their loved ones, and the VADOC as a whole.”

Additional information about visitation is available on the Visiting an Inmate section of the VADOC website.