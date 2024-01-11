North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has appointed Edward Basden to be the new warden of Pender Correctional Institution, located in Burgaw.

“Warden Basden is a thirty-year corrections professional with an outstanding record of leadership,” Ishee said. “Having successfully managed New Hanover Correctional, one of our designated re-entry facilities, he has proven that he can balance our agency’s dual missions — preparing offenders for their eventual release into the community while maintaining a safe and secure facility. I have no doubt he will continue to be an exceptional warden.”

In his new position, Basden is responsible for all operations at Pender Correctional, a male medium-custody facility in Burgaw with a maximum capacity of approximately 750. Pender offers rehabilitative and educational programs such as construction and diesel mechanics through Cape Fear Community College, as well as high school equivalency preparation.

Basden’s new post is a professional return home. He began his career as a correctional officer at Pender Correctional in 1993, advancing through the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant and captain until earning a promotion to associate warden of custody at New Hanover Correctional in 2017, becoming warden in 2021.

He has been a member of the Prison Emergency Response Team (PERT), where he was a squad leader and hostage negotiator. He has completed specialized training in PREA compliance, facility intelligence and interview/interrogation techniques.

Basden holds Advanced Criminal Justice Certification from the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.