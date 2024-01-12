Titanium Multi-Tool

True Knives has created the TITANIUM BLOCK MULTI-TOOL. This purpose-driven multi-tool takes a lot of searching and guesswork out of the daily use of multi-tools. It’s not a large, heavy and expansive system designed for every eventuality, but a tailor-made combination of essentials that serve a user’s specific purposes. Made from titanium nitride coated 3Cr13 steel, every part is designed to last.

The TITANIUM BLOCK MULTI-TOOL features a 2.75-inch liner-locking tanto knife blade, bottle opener, flat edge scraper, and locking magnet bit driver that sits comfortably INSIDE a pocket with an incorporated belt clip. What this means for every user is simple: there’s an essential, easy-to-reach tool that does not require excessive housing or a large sheath to carry. The ¼-inch driver locking system is a patented Two Position Lockout System, which allows a 90-degree or 180-degree lock for better function in tight spaces or with more difficult screws. Bits can easily be changed and come with a Philips #2 and Flat #5 which are also titanium nitride coated for extra durability and strength.

With an overall length of 3.75 inches when folded, it’s small enough to fit perfectly into a pocket with the integrated pocket clip.

True Tools & Blades