Aqua Cutter Extender

Aquajet, a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative Hydrodemolition technology, announces the release of its Extender accessory. The Extender is a flexible addition to the Aqua Cutter 750V that easily adapts to surfaces with height variations in overhead, below-grade or constrained-space applications. The Extender comes with a hydraulic hose package that allows easy mounting on the robot, with no need for additional hydraulics or other equipment.

Aquajet highlighted the Extender in booth C4005, January 23-25, 2024, at World of Concrete in Las Vegas.

“The Extender sets a new standard for precision and adaptability in Hydrodemolition,” said Roger Simonsson, Aquajet managing director. “Projects sometimes require concrete removal in tricky spots or angles. We designed this tool to offer optimal versatility and flexibility for those unique jobs.”

Contractors can quickly and easily attach the Extender to the Aqua Cutter’s tower to perform Hydrodemolition on areas such as sloped roofs or roofs with varying heights up to 4 feet (1.2 meters). Additionally, the Extender shines in below-grade applications such as ditches or canals where the concrete surface requiring removal lies up to 3.3 feet (1 meter) below grade level. The Extender can easily be mounted and removed based on the needs of the job.

With its full side shift capability, the Extender also enhances side operations between beams on structures like bridges and parking garages, extending up to 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) to either side. The extended capability for sideways applications requires the smaller protection cover over the power head. This function is especially beneficial in confined or tight spaces.

Aquajet