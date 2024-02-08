Shaun Settles was appointed warden of Nebraska’s Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) in January 2024.

Warden Settles joined NDCS in 1993 as a corrections officer at the Lincoln Correctional Center, which became part of the Reception and Treatment Center in 2022. He rose through the ranks of the agency, holding the positions of corporal, sergeant and lieutenant at that facility, and later worked as a captain and major at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) and a major at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW).

Prior to being appointed warden at TSCI, Warden Settles was assistant warden at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) warden at the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). In 2023, he also held the position of acting deputy director – programs.

Warden Settles earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) was established by LB 150 in 1997. In the spring of 1998 a site two miles north of Tecumseh was selected for the institution and ground was broken in December of the same year. Hiring of initial staff commenced in late spring 2000. TSCI began accepting inmates in December 2001.

TSCI has a ten-bed skilled nursing facility, clinic exam rooms, on-site x-ray, medical laboratory, optometry, and dental.

TSCI is a maximum/medium custody facility for adult males. The facility includes a 194-bed restrictive housing unit and houses inmates sentenced to the death penalty. The death penalty is administered at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.