HVAC Toolkit

Cementex highlights its TR-9HVAC TOOLKIT, crafted to specifically cater to the HVAC industry’s unique needs. This toolkit provides HVAC professionals with a versatile set of insulated tools essential for the installation, maintenance, and repair of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

The TR-9HVAC TOOLKIT includes a carefully curated selection of tools, making it an indispensable asset for HVAC professionals. The toolkit features a 6″ Adjustable Wrench, 8″ Water Pump Plier, and a set of 6″ Screwdrivers, encompassing #1 and #2 Phillips tips, 3/16″ and 1/4″ Cabinet tips.

Additionally, a set of 6″ Nut Drivers, including 1/4″, 5/16″, and 3/8″, ensures that HVAC technicians have the right tools for a variety of tasks. All these tools are neatly organized in a convenient tool roll pouch for easy portability and accessibility on the job.

