Tennessee DOC Outpatient Treatment Program Honors First Graduates

By CN Staff

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Chattanooga Day Reporting Center (DRC), an intensive outpatient treatment program that serves as an alternative to incarceration, has graduated its first cohort of participants. On Monday, February 5, the first six graduates to complete the program were honored during a special ceremony celebrating their sobriety and completion of the year-long program.

“You’re all proof of why second chances are necessary and what hard work and belief in oneself can accomplish,” Jessica Carter, Director of the Chattanooga DRC, told the graduates. “We are all very proud of you and will continue to be here in support should you need us.”

Troy Rogers, Public Safety Coordinator for the City of Chattanooga, praised the graduates for their accomplishment. “I want you all to know how proud we are of you – everyone in this room. We all saw your potential and over the last year you were able to realize the possibilities of that potential. Tonight, we honor you and the work you’ve put in to being the best versions of yourselves.”

The Chattanooga facility, which opened in October 2022, is one of seven Day Reporting Center’s operated by the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC). TDOC implemented the DRC program as part of the 2016 Public Safety Act to assist offenders with moderate to high substance use needs. Services provided through the DRC include cognitive behavioral therapy, group and individual counseling, and job readiness courses.