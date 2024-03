Pro-gard Products proudly announces the acquisition of Pro-Straint® Restraint Chair, reinforcing its commitment to innovative solutions for law enforcement. Pro-Straint® is known for high-quality restraint chairs that enhance safety in law enforcement and correctional facilities. This aligns seamlessly with Pro-gard’s mission to offer advanced products. The RC1910 is recognized for innovation, durability, and user-friendly features. With over 55 years in public safety, Pro-gard Products remains at the forefront, providing comprehensive solutions like prisoner transport systems, cargo storage solutions, ballistic protection, and drug test kits. This acquisition solidifies the company’s position as a leading safety solutions provider.

Pro-gard Products