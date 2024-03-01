Drake Sterling is assuming the role of new chief of police for the City of Carmel, Ind., providing the leadership and direction necessary to enable members of the Carmel Police Department to deliver the highest level of law enforcement services to the community.

Sterling most recently served as Captain for Zionsville Police Department and the Assistant SWAT Commander for the Boone County Special Response Team. Through his various roles with the Zionsville Police Department, Sterling oversaw community outreach, patrol, investigations, training, budgeting, fleet management, contracts and hiring. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, holds a graduate certificate in criminal justice from University of Virginia and is a graduate of both the Public Service Leadership Institute and the Indiana Police Chief Training Program. He is also a current member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“Carmel is a city on the move, and I look forward to providing strong collaboration and leadership for the police officers and citizens of this community as we advance Mayor Finkam’s vision,” Chief Drake Sterling said. “Leadership is challenging. We must be willing to meet people, both our employees and the citizens we serve, where they are at. We must do so with humility, patience, and respect for our differences. My leadership philosophy is rooted in three principles: establishing expectations, investing in people, and empowerment.”

Chief Sterling will have a public Swearing-In Ceremony on March 12 with details announced at a later date.