GSA Unveils First Biennial Construction Award Winners

WASHINGTON, D.C.—On February 28th, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), which oversees federal real estate, announced the winners of the new biennial GSA Construction Awards. 18 winners were honored at a special ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. Recipients were recognized with either “Honor” or “Merit” level awards, and one project was determined to be the “Project of the Year.” The event was attended by more than 180 representatives from dozens of construction companies and other organizations active in the federal real estate industry.

GSA’s Construction Awards were created to honor outstanding achievements in construction, with a focus on quality and craftsmanship, collaboration and team dynamics, sustainability, innovation, and technology. GSA recognizes projects of all sizes and scope that resulted in highly successful outcomes while delivering best value and demonstrating excellent practice of the following core values: safety, construction quality and craftsmanship, collaboration and team dynamics, sustainability, innovation, and technology. These awards will continue to be held in years that alternate with the longstanding GSA Design Awards.

“Federal buildings play important roles in the communities they inhabit, providing vital government services and serving as civic cores that catalyze economic development and growth,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “When it comes to the award-winning work we’re celebrating – and the talented Americans who worked on them – these buildings will accomplish all of that and serve the American people for years to come.”

Projects were submitted for four main categories: Capital Projects, Small Projects, Alternative Delivery Projects, and Special Recognition Awards which included projects related to craftsmanship, ingenuity, subcontracting, DEIA, community engagement, and technology.

“It really takes a committed team to produce the construction excellence we honor with these awards, particularly given the unique challenges they have overcome over the past few years ranging from supply chains to the pandemic,” said PBS Commissioner Elliot Doomes. “PBS is fortunate to work with such talented professionals inside and outside of the federal government.”

GSA CONSTRUCTION AWARD WINNERS:

Project of the Year: Charles R. Jonas Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse Modernization and Annex (Charlotte, NC) – Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Project of the Year

Honor in Capital Projects

Merit in Craftsmanship

San Antonio U.S. Courthouse – Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Honor in Capital Project

Honor in DEIA/Community Engagement

Honor in Use of Technology

Anchorage Federal Office Building Court Security Station – Orion Construction, Inc.

Honor in Small Projects

San Francisco Federal Building Plaza Improvements – Ironwood Commercial Builders, Inc.

Honor in Small Projects

Honor in DEIA/Community Engagement

Silvio O. Conte Federal Building Veteran Affairs Clinic (Pittsfield, MA) – City Enterprise, Inc.

Honor in Small Projects

Merit in Engaged Customer Project

Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial (Washington, DC) – Clark Construction

Honor in Craftsmanship

Merit in Capital Projects

Foreign Affairs Security Training Center (Blackstone, VA) – Hensel Phelps

Honor in Outstanding Demonstration of Ingenuity Contractor

Merit in Capital Projects

San Francisco U.S. Court of Appeals Building Restoration Judge Chambers – GCJ, Inc.

Honor in Outstanding Subcontractor

Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services Back on Campus (Woodlawn, MD) – Hensel Phelps

Merit in Capital Projects

Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse Alterations (Detroit, MI) – The Christman Company

Merit in Capital Projects

Carroll A. Campbell Jr. U.S. Courthouse (Greenville, SC) – Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC

Merit in Capital Projects

Albert V. Bryan Courthouse Emergency Repairs (Alexandria, VA) – Restoration East, LLC

Merit in Small Projects.

Lyndon B. Johnson Building Basement Studio Renovations (Washington, DC) – Structural Engineering Group, Inc.

Merit in Small Projects

James A. Haley Medical Center Mental Health Clinic (Tampa, FL) – Cullinan Properties, Ltd.

Merit in Alternative Delivery Projects

Conrad B. Duberstein U.S. Courthouse Bankruptcy and Probation Consolidation (Brooklyn, NY) – DCM Architecture & Engineering, LLC

Merit in Craftsmanship

James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse Elevator Modernization (Philadelphia, PA) – Sun Construction Services, Inc.

Merit in Engaged Customer Project

Sylvia H. Rambo U.S. Courthouse (Harrisburg, PA) – Mascaro Construction Company, LP

Merit in Outstanding Demonstration of Ingenuity Contractor

Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium Restoration (Washington, DC) – Meridien Group, LLC

Merit in Outstanding Subcontractor

