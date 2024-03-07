Tactical Shield

Compliant Technologies’ CT-SS Sound Shield is a useful tool for Civil Disturbance Units during situations where agencies are trying to move large groups out of an area or for area deniability. The CT-SS is designed to give users ease of movement with an ergonomic handle that is quickly released. It sends out an uncomfortable high audible tone below the pain and injury thresholds. during rioting, civil disturbances, and other operations based upon agency need. Our shields come in a variety of shapes, sizes and capabilities. These tools are designed to give users flexibility and a humane tactical advantage over large crowds or lone individuals.

Compliant Technologies