Sheila Sauls

North Carolina Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee recently named Shelia Sauls to be the new warden of Greene Correctional Institution, in Maury, N.C. She previously served as associate warden for programs at the facility.

“Warden Sauls brings 27 years of experience as a correctional professional and leader to this position,” Ishee said. “Having worked hands-on in both the programs and custody side, she has a complete understanding of the substantial security procedures a correctional facility requires, and of the challenges offenders face as they transition back into their communities. She has my complete confidence that she will do an outstanding job as warden of Greene Correctional.”

Greene is one of the state correctional system’s designated reentry facilities, where a variety of programs and services are offered to assist offenders nearing their release dates. In her new position, Sauls is responsible for all operations at the male minimum-custody facility, which has a capacity of approximately 600 offenders. The facility offers numerous rehabilitative programs that prepare the offender for reentry — from work release and home leave to personal accountability and cognitive behavior intervention.

A Wayne County native, Sauls began her career as a correctional officer at Neuse Correctional Institution in 1997. She became a case manager in 2001at the former Wayne Correctional Center and a programs supervisor at Neuse Correctional in 2009. She also worked at Nash Correctional before advancing to program director at Johnston Correctional in 2015 and to associate warden at Greene in 2019.

She earned an associate’s degree in correction and juvenile services from Wayne Community College in 1997, and she holds Intermediate and Advanced Criminal Justice Certification from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.

Her husband, David Sauls, is associate warden for programs at Eastern Correctional Institution, also in Maury. They have two children.