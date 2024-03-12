Missouri Community Starts Build on New Justice Center

By CN Staff

EUREKA, Mo.—St. Louis-based general contracting firm Integrate Construction Partners has started construction on a new $11.5 million government center for the City of Eureka. The new facility, to be named the Michael A. Wiegand Justice Center after the city’s police chief, will house Eureka’s police department, municipal court and city offices.

The project started on Jan. 11, 2024 with the demolition of the city’s 44-year-old Eureka City Hall at 100 City Hall Drive. A modern, 30,000-square-foot government center will be constructed on the same site and is scheduled to be completed in December 2024. City hall employees are working from temporary offices at the city’s public works facility until the new government center is complete.

Archimages, Inc. of Kirkwood, Mo., is the architect on the project, with NAVIGATE Building Solutions of St. Louis serving as the construction consulting firm.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., Integrate Construction Partners (Integrate) is a comprehensive construction company enhancing value through an integrated building process. Built upon nearly 20 years of experience, Integrate offers design-build, multisite project delivery, construction management, and general contracting services.

Since early 1988, Archimages has focused on providing successful designs utilizing a service-oriented approach. Its group of dedicated architects and interior designers share a common passion for the natural and built environments and strive to consistently reach outcomes benefiting both. The firm’s services include Architecture, Interior Design, Master Planning, Programming and Feasibility Studies.

NAVIGATE Building Solutions is a Consulting Firm that provides project management solutions to Public Agencies and Private Owners seeking to build new or renovate existing facilities. Its team of Advisors have led the Planning, Navigation and Delivery of over 250 projects throughout the Midwest. The firm specializes in areas that include municipal, K-12, higher education, multifamily and federal facilities.