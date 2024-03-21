Former MLB Star Darryl Strawberry Spreads Hope at Maryland Prisons

By CN Staff

HAGERSTOWN, Md.—Former Major League Baseball All-Star Darryl Strawberry, renowned for his impressive career and subsequent redemption journey, visited four Maryland prisons in February—delivering a powerful message of hope to hundreds of incarcerated men.

A former Rookie of the Year and perennial MVP candidate, Strawberry’s baseball legacy includes 335 home runs and 221 stolen bases. Despite his athletic success, struggles with addiction and a tumultuous lifestyle led to a downfall, including a period of incarceration.

Reflecting on his transformative journey, Strawberry shared, “I was a heathen, womanizer, addict, alcoholic. Left prison with three million dollars of debt and no driver’s license. God took me from the pit to the pulpit.”

Now a minister dedicated to spreading hope, Mr. Strawberry visited the Maryland Correctional Institution and Roxbury in Hagerstown and Western and North Branch correctional institutions in Cumberland.

Incarcerated audiences at all four facilities were reportedly captivated by Strawberry’s story – from his challenging upbringing to becoming an eight-time All-Star, losing everything, and ultimately dedicating his life to a higher calling.