The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced the appointment of Paul Cornelius as the new Chief of Staff, effective March 1, 2024.

With a distinguished career spanning 22 years in State Government, Cornelius brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. His proven leadership and commitment to excellence make him an excellent fit for this crucial position within the department.

In his role as Chief of Staff, Cornelius will play a pivotal role in advancing the mission of the Iowa Department of Corrections, working closely with leadership to develop and implement strategic initiatives, enhance operational efficiency, and promote a culture of innovation and accountability.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Cornelius to the Iowa Department of Corrections team,” said Director Beth Skinner. “His extensive background and dedication to public service make him an invaluable asset as we continue our efforts to improve the correctional system and better serve the people of Iowa.”

Cornelius expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, “I am honored to join the Iowa Department of Corrections and contribute to the important work being done to promote safety, rehabilitation, and positive outcomes for all individuals within our correctional system.”