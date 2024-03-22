With fentanyl seizures and deaths reaching record numbers in 2023, safeguarding of our first responders with high performance PPE is more critical than ever.

Eagle Protect supplies their range of fentanyl protective gloves to Sheriff Departments in Alabama, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New York, South Carolina, and Texas, as well as correctional facilities and law enforcement departments through their partner Compliant Technologies of Lexington, Ky., under their Mitek brand.

Eagle Protect