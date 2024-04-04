Effective 1st April 2024, José Cuadrado has been appointed Global Chief Executive Officer at Yanmar Compact Equipment (Yanmar CE), and Chairman of the Board at Yanmar Holdings Co.

In a career spanning more than 25 years, Cuadrado brings with him a wealth of relevant construction, industrial and automotive experience, working at leading brands that include Ingersol Rand, Doosan and CNH Industrial. He joined Yanmar CE in early 2023, where he is managing director of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa region; markets that equate to a third of the company’s global sales. A search has begun for his replacement, and Cuadrado will combine both Global CEO and EMEA roles until his successor is appointed, from his current base in Europe.

In his new role, Cuadrado is responsible for leading increased organizational integration and improving financial performance, as well as driving customer success through best-in-class product development. He will play an important role in continuing the work of establishing Yanmar CE as a global leader in the compact equipment industry.

Commenting on his appointment Cuadrado said: “I fully support our current strategy to become a leader in the compact equipment industry. To achieve this, we will continue our journey to become a truly global company, focusing on extending our product portfolio and strengthening our dealer network across all major markets. Equally important, we have very ambitious and exciting plans to embrace upcoming technologies. I’m very pleased to be given this opportunity to continue the good work that has happened under Giuliano’s leadership.”

A Spanish national, Cuadrado holds a master’s degree in business & economics from University of Valladolid (Spain).