When eyewear fits right, feels good, and looks great, the protection stays on. This increases worker productivity and reduces the potential for accidents. Brass Knuckle® Luna (BKFIX-3001) is simple, classic, ANSI-rated protective eyewear that appeals to both men and women for anything from heavy construction to office and warehouse work. A great value, Luna is low-cost protective eyewear designed to be sleek and compact with long-wearing, compliance-inspiring comfort.

Ultralight and weighing less than an ounce, Luna’s 100% polycarbonate construction includes wraparound one-piece lens styling that hugs the face while helping to improve optical quality and impact protection. It includes a molded nosepiece, integrated side protection, and standard anti-fog protection. All this plus a choice of two lens shades: clear or smoke.

Additional certifications and characteristics include abrasion, chemical, and UV resistance that meets demanding industry test requirements (ANSI Z87.1+, EN166UV, CSA Z94.3, and CE EN 166). The clear lens allows maximum light transmission without changing or distorting vision or colors (91% of light passes through). The smoke lens provides all-over tint for normal outdoor conditions (18% of light passes through).

The high-gloss rimless design features a translucent temple in frost or smoke and a sleek shape that follows facial contours while providing excellent optical quality. A molded nosepiece and halo temple provide a secure and comfortable fit. Luna’s tough 100% polycarbonate construction offers impact resistance and blocks 99.9% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

