Products 

Protective Eyewear

Correctional News 121 Views

When eyewear fits right, feels good, and looks great, the protection stays on. This increases worker productivity and reduces the potential for accidents. Brass Knuckle® Luna (BKFIX-3001) is simple, classic, ANSI-rated protective eyewear that appeals to both men and women for anything from heavy construction to office and warehouse work. A great value, Luna is low-cost protective eyewear designed to be sleek and compact with long-wearing, compliance-inspiring comfort.

Ultralight and weighing less than an ounce, Luna’s 100% polycarbonate construction includes wraparound one-piece lens styling that hugs the face while helping to improve optical quality and impact protection. It includes a molded nosepiece, integrated side protection, and standard anti-fog protection. All this plus a choice of two lens shades: clear or smoke.

Additional certifications and characteristics include abrasion, chemical, and UV resistance that meets demanding industry test requirements (ANSI Z87.1+, EN166UV, CSA Z94.3, and CE EN 166). The clear lens allows maximum light transmission without changing or distorting vision or colors (91% of light passes through). The smoke lens provides all-over tint for normal outdoor conditions (18% of light passes through).

The high-gloss rimless design features a translucent temple in frost or smoke and a sleek shape that follows facial contours while providing excellent optical quality. A molded nosepiece and halo temple provide a secure and comfortable fit. Luna’s tough 100% polycarbonate construction offers impact resistance and blocks 99.9% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

Brass Knuckle

 

 

 

 

 