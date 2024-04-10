Louisville Metro DOC Selects Healthcare Service Provider

By CN Staff

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.—YesCare, a provider of correctional healthcare in the United States, officially announced that it has been awarded the contract to provide comprehensive medical and behavioral healthcare services within the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

The contract, which includes approximately 1,300 inmates, commenced on March 1st of this year. YesCare has over 30 years of providing correctional healthcare services in the Commonwealth of Kentucky primarily through a long-term medical and behavioral health partnership with Lexington-Fayette County. In this partnership, YesCare formulated its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program, which has since been rolled out across its footprint and heralded as a national model for treatment.

“YesCare is very proud of the pioneering work we have done in the state of Kentucky through Lexington County, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand these services to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections,” said Jeff Sholey, CEO of YesCare. “We want to continue to be a long-term partner in the Bluegrass State to improve health outcomes and reentry services for the population we serve. We’re excited to get to work on this expanded scope in Kentucky.”

In its behavioral health role, YesCare offers comprehensive behavioral health services based on early and thorough screening and assessment of distress, disorder and risk. Prevention, treatment, health education, continuity of care and community reintegration services are central to our approach.