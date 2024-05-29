CGL has welcomed Travis Birney to its team of justice experts; he joins the firm as a Planner.

Travis Birney started his career in law enforcement working summers as a detention officer in Dodge City, Kansas, while earning his B.A. from Yale University. He joined the U.S. Border Patrol in 1997 and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 1999. He retired as a DEA Supervisory Special Agent in 2024 before joining CGL.

During his DEA career, he was stationed in seven different offices and worked extensively both domestically and overseas. His diverse assignments and responsibilities ranged from basic ​investigations and training to leadership and program creation. In his spare time, he enjoys writing articles for a variety of outdoor sports publications.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of starting a new career with the CGL team and becoming an asset to the company,” said Birney.