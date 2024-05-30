Maryland Correctional Services to Host Diversion & Reentry Conference

By CN Staff

BALTIMORE—The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) has announced its upcoming 2024 Maryland Statewide Diversion, Reentry, and Justice-Involved Conference will be held on Tuesday, June 18, at the University Student Center in the Calvin and Tina Tyler Ballroom at Morgan State University.

This year’s conference, themed “Reentry Starts from Day One,” aims to highlight the importance of early intervention and continuous support in the reentry process for justice-involved individuals. The event will showcase statewide diversion and reentry efforts, services, and resources available across Maryland, demonstrating DPSCS’s ongoing commitment to successful reentry and community partnership.

The conference will feature a series of presentations and discussions focused on best practices, innovative programs, and the positive impact of community collaboration. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear success stories from formerly incarcerated individuals, highlighting the transformative power of reentry support services.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Time: 8:30AM – 4:30 PM

Registration: 7:30AM – 8:30AM

Location: Morgan State University, University Student Center, Calvin and Tina Tyler Ballroom

Hosts: Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services

Sponsors: My Covenant Place – Alpha Project (Maryland Certified AIP) and Morgan State University – Entrepreneurial Development Assistance Center

Tholyn Twyman, Director of the Community Investment Initiative (CII) at the Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services, Office of the Secretary, is the organizer of the event.

“We are thrilled to bring together experts, community leaders, and service providers to discuss and enhance the reentry process,” said Twyman. “Our goal is to ensure that reentry efforts begin from the moment an individual enters the system, paving the way for successful reintegration into society.”

The one-day conference is open to all stakeholders involved in the criminal justice system, including law enforcement officials, service providers, community organizations, and the general public.