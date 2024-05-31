High-Performance Work Boot

Joining the AMP LT Wedge collection of hard-working boots, Georgia Boot adds an 8-inch work boot (GB00593) designed with high performance and superior comfort.

This waterproof lace-up wedge features an incredibly tough and abrasion-resistant SPR leather, a heel-stabilizing Counter Lock System, and a padded counter pocket for additional heel support. It has a removable brush guard kiltie and comes with an additional set of laces.

The boot interior features a removable AMP LT memory foam insole and the Georgia Waterproof System for all-day comfort designed to keep your feet dry. The foundation consists of a fiberglass shank, cushioning EVA midsole, and a Carbo-Tec Rubber outsole. This boot meets ASTM F2892 Electrical Hazard Classification for soft toe footwear.

Georgia Boot