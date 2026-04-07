Vant4ge, Guidehouse Partner on AI-Enabled Modernization for Public Safety, Human Services

Vant4ge and Guidehouse announced a partnership aimed at helping public sector agencies responsible for corrections, justice, health and human services modernize operations with AI-enabled tools.

The companies said the approach will unify data across systems, automate workflows and reduce administrative burden.

The partnership pairs Guidehouse’s advisory and change-management services with Vant4ge’s flagship Vant4gePoint platform and AIDA interview tool.

The release listed priorities that include modernizing legacy systems and equipping frontline staff with analytics and decision-support capabilities.

SALT LAKE CITY – Technology company Vant4ge has partnered with global professional services firm Guidehouse to deliver integrated, AI-enabled solutions for public sector agencies that oversee corrections, justice, health and human services, the companies announced April 7.

The partnership is designed to help agencies modernize legacy systems, streamline operations and improve decision-making, according to the announcement.

Vant4ge and Guidehouse explained that these public sector agencies are under pressure to meet rising demand with limited resources, and that fragmented systems and manual processes can restrict visibility, delay decision-making and complicate coordination. The companies said their new collaboration will focus on unifying data across systems, reducing administrative burden and providing actionable insights to frontline staff and leadership to support more informed and consistent decisions.

“This partnership helps agencies move beyond outdated systems by modernizing mission critical capabilities in a practical, phased way,” said Chris O’Brien, Partner and Communities, Energy & Infrastructure leader at Guidehouse. “By aligning technology with improved ways of working, we help agencies reduce implementation risk while delivering measurable improvements in operational performance and program outcomes.”

Vant4ge’s flagship platform, Vant4gePoint, is intended to help agencies unify data, automate workflows and apply advanced analytics to support operational and clinical decision-making. The release also highlighted AIDA, described as a patent-pending, agentic AI-powered interview platform intended to improve efficiency, consistency and accuracy in data acquisition.

When combined with Guidehouse advisory, implementation and change-management capabilities, the companies said the partnership offers a modernization approach that addresses both technology deployment and organizational readiness.

“Corrections and human services agencies have been asked to solve complex, deeply human problems with tools that were never built for them. This partnership gives agencies something they rarely have: a credible, structured path from where they are to where they need to be,” said Sean Hosman, CEO of Vant4ge.

The release said the partners will support public sector clients across priorities that include cross-agency visibility for coordinating care and case management supported by unified data, reducing administrative burden by automating manual processes, strengthening decision-making with real-time analytics and AI-driven insights, modernizing legacy systems with scalable, secure and interoperable technology, and equipping frontline staff with tools to support assessments, case management and coordination.

“The agencies we work with aren’t looking for another vendor relationship. They are seeking partners who understand the operational realities of public sector work and can translate technology capability into real, measurable gains on the ground. That is what this partnership is built to do,” said Jim Gilliam, Vice President of Business Development with Vant4ge.

This article is based on a press release from Vant4ge, published by PR Newswire on April 7, 2026.